Watch: Stunning new video for MGMT’s ‘All We Ever Wanted Was Everything’

MGMT has released a music video for their recent cover of Bauhaus’ “All We Ever Wanted Was Everything”, and all I can say is…wow.

The animated clip is, in a word, breathtaking – rendered in a “pop-up” style which has been utilized by New Zealand-based animator Ned Wenlock to create a gloomy, constantly-evolving miniature urban world of cut-out figures that perfectly suits the haunting quality of the song. Given the amount of detail involved I can’t imagine how long it took for him to put the entire thing together, but no doubt it was a time-consuming process. In any case, it’s an eye-popping, oddly beautiful piece of work that deserves praise for its ambition alone.

You can watch the video below:

The track itself is featured on the band’s recent installment of “Late Night Tales”, an artist-curated compilation series that boasts the stated goal of creating “the ultimate ‘late night’ selection” of songs from a variety of different musicians. The “All We Ever Wanted” cover is the lone MGMT-performed song on the record, which features cuts by artists such as The Velvet Underground, Spaceman 3, Suicide, Television Personalities and Julian Cope.

Previous participants in the “Late Night Tales” project, which began in 2006, include Arctic Monkeys, Snow Patrol, The Flaming Lips, Air, Belle & Sebastian, Zero 7 and Jamiroquai.

I give the clip an "A+".