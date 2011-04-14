Watch: ‘Sucker Punch’s’ Emily Browning plays a knocked-out prostitute in Cannes selection ‘Sleeping Beauty’

Take a look at this mannered, mysterious (and probably NSFW) trailer for Aussie indie drama “Sleeping Beauty” (not to be confused with the upcoming plethora of Hollywood adaptations of the fairy tale), presented by Jane Campion (director of “The Piano” and “Bright Star”) and starring Emily Browning (“Sucker Punch”).

Written and directed by novelist Julia Leigh, “Beauty” tells the story of a young student (Browning) drawn into prostitution at an expensive brothel, where she’s drugged daily and can’t recall what’s happening to her each night with her Johns.

With its aristocratic trappings and sensual images, the clip recalls some of Campion’s films, as well as the disturbing erotica of “Eyes Wide Shut” or, in a much more extreme example, Pier Paolo Pasolini’s controversial “Salo” (1975).

“Sleeping Beauty” was just announced as one of the films competing in May’s Cannes Film Festival.

