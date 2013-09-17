Watch: Superman teaches Elmo and his friends

(CBR) Determined not to be upstaged by the god of mischief, the Man of Steel dropped by “Sesame Street” to teach a valuable lesson of his own. Appearing on today”s episode of the beloved children”s series, which kicked off its 44th season on Monday, Man of Steel star Henry Cavill explained the meaning of respect to Elmo, the Big Bad Wolf and the Three Little Pigs.

“Respect means treating someone in a way that makes them seem cared for and important,” Cavill tells Big Bad, who”s quick to pick up on the lesson. There”s even a “Piggies Rock!” cake involved (Loki only had cookies).

You can watch Cavill”s “Word on the Street” appearance below. Entertainment Weekly also has a behind-the-scenes details, and a photo of the actor posing with Super Grover during his visit to the studio (his segment was taped shortly before the June 14 release of “Man of Steel”).

