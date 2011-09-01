Watch: Susan Boyle announces new album ‘Someone to Watch Over Me’

09.01.11 7 years ago

Susan Boyle has delivered a best-selling album for the last two holiday shopping seasons, and this year will be no exception. “Someone to Watch Over Me,” due Nov. 1 via SYCO/Columbia Records, will be the Scottish singer’s third full-length, an announcement unveiled during last night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

Boyle, who gained fame from her appearance on “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2009, sang the song “You Have to Be There” on the realty show. The track was written by ABBA’s famous Swedes Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus for the musical “Kristina.”

Watch the number below.

“I’m so pleased the audience enjoyed the song,” Boyle said in a release. “I really loved performing that big number. I was also a little nervous introducing something new.”

The title “Someone to Watch Over Me” is the same as the famed George Gershwin tune from the 1920s.

Boyle’s “I Dreamed a Dream” (2009) and “The Gift” (2008) both made waves when they were released around the holiday seasons, hitting No. 1 on the albums chart.

