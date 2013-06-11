World’s worst person: Horrible monster woman loses her mind over a Dunkin’ Donuts receipt

Watch out, Michael Moore: there’s a new queen of indignant documentary filmmaking in town. Take a hike, Morgan Spurlock: you have met your match at important fast food exposes. This documentarian extraordinaire I speak of is a 27-year-old Florida woman named Taylor Chapman who has really blown the lid of a local scandal where a Dunkin’ Donuts employee totally forgot to give her a receipt for her junk food and and then failed to show suitable remorse.
Truly, you have never seen an 8-minute video rant on the subject of donuts and strawberry Coolattas quite like this 8-minute video rant on the subject of donuts and strawberry Coolattas. It’s vicious, petty, and racist all at the same time! I’m sure we’ll all be quoting gems like, “This shit”s about to go live, bitch: right on Facebook” and, “I just want my bacon crispy and my people nice” for years to come.
Now, let’s get out there and give Taylor all the filmmaking awards that exist.
I am three minutes into this video and I might have to stop because I don’t want this to ever end!
Yikes, I just got to the racist bit…
How smart is that employee for doing a great job while being filmed? Kudos to that guy.
I understand the workers being quiet and just dealing with her crap in the begining. But the second that b**ch started throwing out insults and trying to act live, they should of put her in her place – either shut the f**k up and stand quietly while I make your food, or get the f**k out. I wish they would of called the cops on her dumb a$$ and got her arrested for harrassment. Let your “lawyer” deal with that one.