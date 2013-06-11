World’s worst person: Horrible monster woman loses her mind over a Dunkin’ Donuts receipt

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Watch out, Michael Moore: there’s a new queen of indignant documentary filmmaking in town. Take a hike, Morgan Spurlock: you have met your match at important fast food exposes. This documentarian extraordinaire I speak of is a 27-year-old Florida woman named Taylor Chapman who has really blown the lid of a local scandal where a Dunkin’ Donuts employee totally forgot to give her a receipt for her junk food and and then failed to show suitable remorse.

Truly, you have never seen an 8-minute video rant on the subject of donuts and strawberry Coolattas quite like this 8-minute video rant on the subject of donuts and strawberry Coolattas. It’s vicious, petty, and racist all at the same time! I’m sure we’ll all be quoting gems like, “This shit”s about to go live, bitch: right on Facebook” and, “I just want my bacon crispy and my people nice” for years to come.

Now, let’s get out there and give Taylor all the filmmaking awards that exist.

