Watch: Taylor Swift and The Civil Wars play ‘Hunger Game’s’ ‘Safe and Sound’

Taylor Swift, who brought up guest artist after guest artist during her recent tour, got to crash someone else’s show last night: She joined The Civil Wars to perform “Safe and Sound,” their duet from “Hunger Games” on stage for the pair’s sold-out show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Swift (or Eponine as we now prefer to call her), dressed more for a cotillion in her sweet up-do and pearls, joined Joy Williams and John Paul White after a cutesy intro from Williams and she looked astonished to see that people actually realized who she was. Aside from that, which she”s going to have to drop that affectation, she was really sweet about The Civil Wars, recalling seeing them at a much smaller theater and now they”re playing the historic Ryman.

The performance, with Swift singing accompanied only by White”s acoustic guitar and The Civil Wars” haunting harmonies is lovely.

What do you think? “Hunger Games” opens March 23.



