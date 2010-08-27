Watch: Taylor Swift gives birth in ‘Mine’ video

Are we ready for Taylor Swift to be a mom? It looks like she is in her video for “Mine,” the first single from her forthcoming album, “Speak Now.”

The big question for Swift has been if, with her third album, she can transition from the girl singing about high school, to the young woman, who’s growing up. The answer is a rousing yes, if the video for “Mine” is any indication.

Looking lovely in white, a grown-up Swift has come far from the Romeo & Juliet tale of “Love Story.” Now she”s in an adult relationship, moving in-or at least appropriating drawer space-with a boy (don”t worry, parents with impressionable childen: SWift and her beau are engaged), played by Toby Hemingway.

The video, shot on Kennebunkport, Maine (there are no Bush sightings) follows a fairly literal interpretation of the lyrics as the couple moves through courtship, moving in, first fights, making up, marrying and having kids. It”s kind of a kick to see Swift, who”s a natural actress in her videos, cavorting so naturally with babies and then toddlers.

The song is told from a story of a woman looking back, but after a few viewings, we still can”t figure out who the little girl is watching the proceedings. Is it Swift as a child looking into her own future? It”s not her daughter-she has two sons in the video.

The video, directed by Swift and Roman White, is a nice progression for Swift and it bodes well for the rest of the album, out Oct. 25.

You can see the video below, but her popularity is such that it will also be inescapable: CMT, MTV and VH1 are debuting the clip in 160 countries.

What do you think?