Watch Taylor Swift School Jeff Bridges in ‘The Giver’

#Taylor Swift #Jeff Bridges
08.08.14 4 years ago

Taylor Swift's role in “The Giver” is tough to explain, but she's essentially the forebear to Jonas (Brenton Thwaites), the young protagonist tasked with uploading every memory of his dystopian, brainwashed civilization into his brain. The movie flashes back to Rosemary's (Swift) turn as “the receiver,” and in a holographic haze we watch as she interacts with “the giver” Jeff Bridges. She teaches him some music on the piano and they bond.

There you have it. Earnest and buttoned up and music-loving. Well done, casting department.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift#Jeff Bridges
TAGSBrenton ThwaitesJEFF BRIDGESmeryl streepTAYLOR SWIFTthe giver

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP