Watch: Taylor Swift tells off bullies in ‘Mean’ music video

#Taylor Swift
05.09.11 7 years ago

Taylor Swift’s third single “Mean” wants you bullies to just shut up.

The country-crossover star features in a Vaudevillian play, directed by Declan Whitebloom, as she shows mean-spirited boys and girls who’s boss. A fashion-forward boy is harassed by the football team, a little girl shunned by the popular girls, a teen having to work a bummer job at the local fast-food joint… seemingly standard stuff from Swift, who has built quite a career on playing for the underdog.

But, hey, what’s so bad about living in the country, versus the city?

The track peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 and now sits in the 50s range. The newest “Speak Now” single is rock-oriented “The Story of Us.” Expect fewer white dresses.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSmeanSpeak NowTAYLOR SWIFT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP