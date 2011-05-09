Watch: Taylor Swift tells off bullies in ‘Mean’ music video

Taylor Swift’s third single “Mean” wants you bullies to just shut up.

The country-crossover star features in a Vaudevillian play, directed by Declan Whitebloom, as she shows mean-spirited boys and girls who’s boss. A fashion-forward boy is harassed by the football team, a little girl shunned by the popular girls, a teen having to work a bummer job at the local fast-food joint… seemingly standard stuff from Swift, who has built quite a career on playing for the underdog.

But, hey, what’s so bad about living in the country, versus the city?

The track peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 and now sits in the 50s range. The newest “Speak Now” single is rock-oriented “The Story of Us.” Expect fewer white dresses.