Watch: Taylor Swift brings the cute in her ACM video

Taylor Swift continues to out-cute anyone else in music today. Check out her For Your ACM Consideration video. Normally, something like this would only go to Academy of Country Music voters, but Swift is just so darn precious that her video goes up on Youtube for the population at large.

Swift is up for four statues at the April 18 awards.

The video isa clever way to mock the whole process and still get the point across: there is no one in country music who”s accomplished what Swift has. Plus, despite the fact that she”s now as much of a pop phenom as a country star, she resolutely and smartly plays up her country roots.

The whole execution is weak, although we admit we laughed at the Top Female Vocalist gag and around 5 minutes in over the Entertainer of the Year spoof.