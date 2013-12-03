Watch: Teaser trailer for FX’s ‘The Strain’ arrives

(CBR)

Rats always know when something”s wrong: They”re the first to abandon a sinking ship, and they”re the first to ditch the sewers when vampires attack New York City. At least, that”s how it works in Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan”s “The Strain”.

The three-book horror series is being adapted for television at FX, hence the rat-filled teaser trailer that debuted Sunday during “The Walking Dead”. The story revolves around an ancient vampire called The Master who lands in New York and spreads the virus-like plague of vampirism. Standing in his way are an old man well-versed in vampire lore, a pair of Centers for Disease Control doctors and an exterminator.

The 13-episode first season will star Corey Stoll, Mia Maestro, Sean Astin, Kevin Durand and David Bradley, who recently replaced John Hurt. The pilot was written by Hogan and del Toro, with the latter also directing the pilot. Carlton Cuse (“Lost”, “Bates Motel”) is on board as showrunner.