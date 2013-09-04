Watch: Teaser trailer for ‘Superman Lives’ documentary released

(CBR) You may recall that in January, “Metalocalypse” and “Venture Bros”. director Jon Schepp launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund a documentary about “Superman Lives”, the abandoned Tim Burton film that would”ve starred Nicolas Cage as the Man of Steel, Chris Rock as Jimmy Olsen, Tim Allen as Brainiac. Well, that drive surpassed its $98,000 goal, and now “The Death of ‘Superman Lives”: What Happened?” has a teaser trailer.

And it”s very teaser-ish, with a lot of quick shots of websites that covered the campaign (including ROBOT 6), production art from the abandoned film, and glimpses of new interviews with the likes of Mark Waid and Grant Morrison – and all tied together by somewhat-haunting audio and video from a March Q&A in which Cage talks about the Kickstarter.

Better still, the trailer promises “The Death of ‘Superman Lives”: What Happened?” will arrive in summer 2014, which means by this time next year, we could know the full story behind what could have been “the weirdest Superman movie ever made.”

