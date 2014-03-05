Watch: Tempers flare in clip for Schwarzenegger’s ‘Sabotage’

(CBR) From the looks of this first “Sabotage” clip, Arnold Schwarzenegger and his DEA crew have more than just outside concerns to worry about as a rift starts to form in their group. Joe Manganiello, Mireille Enos, Terrence Howard and Sam Worthington appear in the footage, alongside Schwarzenegger.

Here”s the official synopsis for the David Ayers (“End of Watch”) film formerly known as “Ten”:

In “Sabotage”, Arnold Schwarzenegger leads an elite DEA task force that takes on the world”s deadliest drug cartels. When the team successfully executes a high-stakes raid on a cartel safe house, the think their work is done – until, one-by-one, the team members mysteriously start to be eliminated. As the body count rises, everyone is a suspect.

A trailer for the film hit last fall, but this is the first look at a full scene from the movie. Earlier this year, the film moved up its release date from April 11 to March 28.