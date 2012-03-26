Watch: Tenacious D ‘Rize’ again in star-studded trailer for upcoming album

Val Kilmer martyrs himself at the altar of rock in a new trailer depicting the trials and tribulations suffered by Jack Black and Kyle Gass on the road to making “Rize of the Fenix”, their third album as comedy-rock duo Tenacious D.

Little did fans of the group realize that following the box-office bomb that was “The Pick of Destiny”, the bandmates embarked on two wildly divergent paths. While Gass went insane and developed an obsession with his former partner while holed up in a mental institution, Black fully indulged in the Hollywood lifestyle by hanging with Val Kilmer, holding meaningless press conferences and dabbling in Eastern religions (and, we are told, lots and lots of drugs).

Until one day…

I won’t spoil the rest, but let’s just say Gass and Black revive their musical partnership under…interesting circumstances that involve, among other things, flying on the back of a giant eagle, learning telekinesis from Josh Groban, and taking dance lessons from Dave Grohl whilst engaged in a “Rocky” montage.

You can check out the full video and the band’s upcoming tour dates below – and prepare to have your world shaken to its very foundations…

“Rize of the Fenix” is slated for release on May 15.

Upcoming tour dates:

May 23 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

May 24 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

May 26 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater

May 27 Vancouver, BC PNE Amphitheater

May 28 George, Washington Sasquatch Festival

Jun 1 Nuremberg, Germany Rock im Park

Jun 2 Nurburgring, Germany Rock am Ring

Jun 3 Amsterdam, Netherlands HMH

Jun 5 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton

Jun 6 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton

Jun 9 Donnington Park, UK Download Festival

Jun 10 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

Jun 12 Glasgow, UK SECC

Jun 23 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Jun 25 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

Jun 26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

Jun 28 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

Jun 30 Philadelphia, PA Penn’s Landing – Festival Pier

Jul 2 Boston, MA Bank of America Pavillion

Jul 3 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Jul 6 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

Jul 7 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

Jul 19 Austin, TX Austin Music Hall

Jul 20 Dallas, TX Palladium Ballroom

Jul 21 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

Jul 23 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

Jul 24 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

Jul 26 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jul 29 San Diego, CA SDSU Open Air Theatre