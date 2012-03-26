Watch: Tenacious D ‘Rize’ again in star-studded trailer for upcoming album

Val Kilmer martyrs himself at the altar of rock in a new trailer depicting the trials and tribulations suffered by Jack Black and Kyle Gass on the road to making “Rize of the Fenix”, their third album as comedy-rock duo Tenacious D.
Little did fans of the group realize that following the box-office bomb that was “The Pick of Destiny”, the bandmates embarked on two wildly divergent paths. While Gass went insane and developed an obsession with his former partner while holed up in a mental institution, Black fully indulged in the Hollywood lifestyle by hanging with Val Kilmer, holding meaningless press conferences and dabbling in Eastern religions (and, we are told, lots and lots of drugs).
Until one day…
I won’t spoil the rest, but let’s just say Gass and Black revive their musical partnership under…interesting circumstances that involve, among other things, flying on the back of a giant eagle, learning telekinesis from Josh Groban, and taking dance lessons from Dave Grohl whilst engaged in a “Rocky” montage.
You can check out the full video and the band’s upcoming tour dates below – and prepare to have your world shaken to its very foundations…
“Rize of the Fenix” is slated for release on May 15.
Upcoming tour dates:
May 23 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
May 24 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
May 26 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater
May 27 Vancouver, BC PNE Amphitheater
May 28 George, Washington Sasquatch Festival
Jun 1 Nuremberg, Germany Rock im Park
Jun 2 Nurburgring, Germany Rock am Ring
Jun 3 Amsterdam, Netherlands HMH
Jun 5 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton
Jun 6 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton
Jun 9 Donnington Park, UK Download Festival
Jun 10 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo
Jun 12 Glasgow, UK SECC
Jun 23 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Jun 25 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
Jun 26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte
Jun 28 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
Jun 30 Philadelphia, PA Penn’s Landing – Festival Pier
Jul 2 Boston, MA Bank of America Pavillion
Jul 3 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Jul 6 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
Jul 7 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
Jul 19 Austin, TX Austin Music Hall
Jul 20 Dallas, TX Palladium Ballroom
Jul 21 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater
Jul 23 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
Jul 24 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
Jul 26 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jul 29 San Diego, CA SDSU Open Air Theatre
Join The Discussion: Log In With