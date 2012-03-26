Watch: Tenacious D ‘Rize’ again in star-studded trailer for upcoming album

03.27.12 6 years ago

Val Kilmer martyrs himself at the altar of rock in a new trailer depicting the trials and tribulations suffered by Jack Black and Kyle Gass on the road to making “Rize of the Fenix”, their third album as comedy-rock duo Tenacious D.

Little did fans of the group realize that following the box-office bomb that was “The Pick of Destiny”, the bandmates embarked on two wildly divergent paths. While Gass went insane and developed an obsession with his former partner while holed up in a mental institution, Black fully indulged in the Hollywood lifestyle by hanging with Val Kilmer, holding meaningless press conferences and dabbling in Eastern religions (and, we are told, lots and lots of drugs).

Until one day…

I won’t spoil the rest, but let’s just say Gass and Black revive their musical partnership under…interesting circumstances that involve, among other things, flying on the back of a giant eagle, learning telekinesis from Josh Groban, and taking dance lessons from Dave Grohl whilst engaged in a “Rocky” montage.

You can check out the full video and the band’s upcoming tour dates below – and prepare to have your world shaken to its very foundations…

“Rize of the Fenix” is slated for release on May 15.

Upcoming tour dates:

May 23   Santa Barbara, CA     Santa Barbara Bowl

May 24   Oakland, CA     Fox Theater    

May 26   Bend, OR     Les Schwab Amphitheater    

May 27   Vancouver, BC     PNE Amphitheater    

May 28   George, Washington     Sasquatch Festival    

Jun 1     Nuremberg, Germany     Rock im Park    

Jun 2     Nurburgring, Germany     Rock am Ring    

Jun 3     Amsterdam, Netherlands     HMH    

Jun 5     London, UK     O2 Academy Brixton   

Jun 6     London, UK     O2 Academy Brixton    

Jun 9     Donnington Park, UK     Download Festival   

Jun 10   Manchester, UK     O2 Apollo    

Jun 12   Glasgow, UK     SECC   

Jun 23   Nashville, TN     Ryman Auditorium    

Jun 25    Atlanta, GA     Tabernacle    

Jun 26    Charlotte, NC     The Fillmore Charlotte    

Jun 28    New York, NY     Hammerstein Ballroom    

Jun 30    Philadelphia, PA     Penn’s Landing – Festival Pier    

Jul 2        Boston, MA     Bank of America Pavillion    

Jul 3       Uncasville, CT     Mohegan Sun Arena    

Jul 6       Detroit, MI     The Fillmore Detroit    

Jul 7      Chicago, IL     Aragon Ballroom    

Jul 19    Austin, TX     Austin Music Hall    

Jul 20    Dallas, TX     Palladium Ballroom

Jul 21    Tulsa, OK     Brady Theater    

Jul 23   St. Louis, MO     The Pageant    

Jul 24   Kansas City, MO     Uptown Theater    

Jul 26   Denver, CO     Red Rocks Amphitheatre    

Jul 29   San Diego, CA     SDSU Open Air Theatre

