An estimated 2.7 million people watched the Season 6 finale of “Mad Men,” which saw [!MINOR SPOILER ALERT!] Don Draper and co. eyeing a California expansion. Only two, however, took it upon themselves to mash-up “Mad Men” and that infectious-turned-irritating “California” song from the opening credits of “The O.C.” Translation: 2.699998 million people who watched the “Mad Men” Season 6 finale are total losers.

(Vulture)

Twitter: @HitFixChris