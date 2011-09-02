Watch: The Black Keys and Wiz Khalifa light up for BlakRoc 2

09.02.11 7 years ago

We”re still waiting on a release date for the Black Keys” Danger Mouse-produced follow-up to 2010″s “Brothers,” but it looks like we may get the duo”s second BlakRoc collaboration with Damon Dash first.

A new, documentary-style trailer for “BlakRoc 2,” showed up on YouTube starring the Black Keys” Dan Auerbach and Pat Carney, as well as Talib Kweli, U Rock,  Jay Electronica, OC, Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa, Jim Jones, Sean Price, The Cool Kids and lots and lots of pot smoke and Blackberry gazing in the studio.  Apparently, they have channeled the earth, who, as the narration tells, us “scientists believe is at least 4 1/2 billion years old.”   There”s a funky, jazzy bed musical bed playing in the background.

[More after the jump…]

The first BlakRoc set, released in 2009, featured the Black Keys with Raekwon, RZA, Jim Jones, Ludacris, Q-Tip, and Pharoahe Monch, among others. It reached No. 7 on Billboard”s Top Rap Albums chart.

