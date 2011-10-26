Watch: Black Keys feature a ‘Lonely Boy’ on first single from new album

#The Black Keys
10.26.11 7 years ago

The Black Keys are no strangers to bizarre music videos, and the latest for single “Lonely Boy” is no exception.

This single-shot video features the hot-stepping and lip-sycning of a man who is decidedly not the Black Keys. He, however, exhibits a familiarity of the tune as though he were.

Interestingly, the clip was shot by Jesse Dylan, an acclaimed media executive and the director of films like “Kicking & Screaming.” He is also is the son of Bob Dylan. I’m not sure why the big guns were brought in for a video that looks like it was shot on your iPhone.

And is “Lonely Boy” the prequel to “Desperate Man?” Cheer up, Dan Auerbach, you have the voice that could woo a kiss from a kitten.

“Lonely Boy” is the rock ‘n’ rollin’ first single and first song from “El Camino,” Black Keys’ 7th album and follow-up to Grammy Award-winning “Brothers”; that set was produced by the same man behind this set, Danger Mouse. It was recorded at Auerbach”s Easy Eye Studio in Nashville this past spring.

Do you like the track?

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Black Keys
TAGSel caminolonely boythe black keys

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP