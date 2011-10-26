Watch: Black Keys feature a ‘Lonely Boy’ on first single from new album

The Black Keys are no strangers to bizarre music videos, and the latest for single “Lonely Boy” is no exception.

This single-shot video features the hot-stepping and lip-sycning of a man who is decidedly not the Black Keys. He, however, exhibits a familiarity of the tune as though he were.

Interestingly, the clip was shot by Jesse Dylan, an acclaimed media executive and the director of films like “Kicking & Screaming.” He is also is the son of Bob Dylan. I’m not sure why the big guns were brought in for a video that looks like it was shot on your iPhone.

And is “Lonely Boy” the prequel to “Desperate Man?” Cheer up, Dan Auerbach, you have the voice that could woo a kiss from a kitten.

“Lonely Boy” is the rock ‘n’ rollin’ first single and first song from “El Camino,” Black Keys’ 7th album and follow-up to Grammy Award-winning “Brothers”; that set was produced by the same man behind this set, Danger Mouse. It was recorded at Auerbach”s Easy Eye Studio in Nashville this past spring.

Do you like the track?