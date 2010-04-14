‘Kick-Ass’ Interviews: Your hero, Hit Girl, Red Mist…and Clark Duke?

It seems like forever that I’ve been covering the progress of “Kick-Ass” to the screen, but my first piece about the script was just in September of 2008. My first set visit report was in December of that year. and I ran some others here on HitFix, like this one. Or this one. I wrote about the screening at Butt-Numb-a-Thon in December. Just a few weeks ago, I went to Wondercon to moderate a panel with the cast and the creative team behind the film.

At this point, you have to wonder if there’s anything left to say or ask, and there absolutely is. It helps that you’ve got a cast as engaging as this, and that they’re still really excited to talk about the film, no matter how long they’ve been working on it.

While I was in San Francisco for Wondercon, I started my morning at a hotel near the Moscone Center, where I first found myself in a room with Chris Mintz-Plasse and Chloe Moretz. Sounds like a charming way to start the day, and it was. Chris has been through what Chloe’s about to go through, and he offers her some sage advice about what happens when a character you play becomes a pop culture phenomenon.

In the other room, Aaron Johnson and Clark Duke were seated together, and it’s been a long road for Johnson from when we first spoke to this point. He made “Nowhere Boy” since then, and he also fell in love and fathered a child in that time. He’s hardly the “kid” I met for the first time in England, and I suspect that some of what I saw on-set was more Dave than Aaron, part of the role he was playing. He’s almost a different person in these conversations.

I’ll have my second podcast for you ASAP, and in it, MSN’s James Rocchi and I debate “Kick-Ass” quite a bit. I’m a fan, as you can tell, and he’s decidedly not. It was a great chat, and I’m finding that conversations about this movie are fun, even if both parties don’t agree on it. That’s not always the case with this sort of film, so it’s just one more thing about the film to admire.

“Kick-Ass” opens this Friday, April 16.

Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.

Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.

Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.

You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.