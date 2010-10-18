Watch: The first teaser trailer for Nick Frost and Simon Pegg in ‘Paul’ is online now

Simon Pegg just posted an early morning Monday surprise on Twitter, a link to the first teaser trailer for the new SF/comedy “Paul.”

There was a really strong presentation for this one at Comic-Con this summer, and this teaser trailer offers up a good long look at the title character, a classic gray alien trapped on Earth who escapes from Area 51 and hooks up with two comic nerds from the UK who are enjoying a post-Comic-Con road trip together.

I was curious to see how Universal was planning to handle Paul in the advertising. I guess the only way you can handle him is to offer up a full-on here-he-is introduction like this. Anything else would be disingenuous, and I think Universal knows it.

I’m excited to see what happens when you combine totally different comic voices like Simon Pegg and Nick Frost and Kristen Wiig and Jason Bateman and Bill Hader and Jane Lynch and Sigourney Weaver and Seth Rogen and Greg Mottola. It’s a pretty strong line-up of people involved.

It’s a very different sense of humor than “Shaun Of The Dead” and “Hot Fuzz,” and I think seeing what happens when these guys step outside their comfort zone of working with Edgar Wright is important. When Edgar stepped away, the result was “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World,” so that seems to have been worthwhile.

Here, Mottola’s following up his charming “Adventureland,” and Frost and Pegg are basically playing their fanbase here, which is going to be an interesting mirror to observe. Since Paul’s entirely computer-generated, the quality of the final work on him is going to be fairly make or break for the movie. If audiences don’t believe him or buy him as a character or accept him interacting with the cast, then how can the movie possibly work?

With all of that in mind, here’s the trailer:

So what do you think? Are you ready to hit the road with “Paul”? If so, get ready because he makes contact on March 18, 2011.

