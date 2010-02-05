Watch: ‘The Last Airbender’ brings the elemental pain for the Super Bowl

02.05.10 9 years ago 2 Comments

Paramount Pictures already debuted on Super Bowl spot for “Shutter Island,” but that’s not the only film that’s get the big treatment for the big game.  The studio released a new action-packed tease for M. Night Shyamalan’s adaptation of the popular TV franchise and it appears no expense has been spared to display the elemental power of the Airbender.  

You can watch the spot below or for a larger version click here.

“The Last Airbender” opens nationwide on July 2 where it will attempt to take a bite out of “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.”

Look for all the new movie TV spots and buzzworthy commercials from the Super Bowl on HitFix Sunday.

Around The Web

TAGSColts vs SaintsIndianapolis Colts vs New Orleans SaintsM NIGHT SHYAMALANsuper bowl 2010Super Bowl 43The Last Airbender

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP