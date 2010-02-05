Watch: ‘The Last Airbender’ brings the elemental pain for the Super Bowl

Paramount Pictures already debuted on Super Bowl spot for “Shutter Island,” but that’s not the only film that’s get the big treatment for the big game. The studio released a new action-packed tease for M. Night Shyamalan’s adaptation of the popular TV franchise and it appears no expense has been spared to display the elemental power of the Airbender.
“The Last Airbender” opens nationwide on July 2 where it will attempt to take a bite out of “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.”
Why are you guy promoting this movie? the racebending in this movie is digusting and hopefully it won’t make more than 10 dollars at the B.O.
seriously girl, if you truely cared about racism then you wouldnt worry about whether a kids show (and a damn good one)differentiated between the races depicted in a fictional creation, children shouldnt care whether there is a token black guy in their movies or not, we as a society should be past racism and well past reverse racism which is above all patronising. btw dont comment back i can assure you i have better things to do than argue on the internet, just think about it