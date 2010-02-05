Watch: ‘The Last Airbender’ brings the elemental pain for the Super Bowl

Paramount Pictures already debuted on Super Bowl spot for “Shutter Island,” but that’s not the only film that’s get the big treatment for the big game. The studio released a new action-packed tease for M. Night Shyamalan’s adaptation of the popular TV franchise and it appears no expense has been spared to display the elemental power of the Airbender.

You can watch the spot below or for a larger version click here.

“The Last Airbender” opens nationwide on July 2 where it will attempt to take a bite out of “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.”

Look for all the new movie TV spots and buzzworthy commercials from the Super Bowl on HitFix Sunday.