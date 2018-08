Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I'm starting a new web series where I pick aspiring improv comics up at their apartments and take them riding on the back of my tandem bike. We'll stop for ice cream and talk about our fears for the future, which primarily includes figuring out how to pay rent and also, where do you get a good astronaut costume these days?

My web series will have neither Todd Berry nor Jerry Seinfeld, but it will be a gem nonetheless.

