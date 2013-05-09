Watch: The Lonely Island debut their new song ‘Spring Break Anthem’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Big news, everyone: I can officially spell “Galifianakis” without looking it up! Here’s my trick: “A before I, except when you’re high, or at a kick back-is with Zach Galifianakis.”

So, what is this video? It starts as an episode of Zach G’s (that mnemonic device is exhausting) excellent talk show “Between Two Ferns,” featuring James Franco from the movie “Ounce the Great and Powerful.” And then it turns into a frivolous music video for The Lonely Island’s new Harmony Korine-insipired song, “Spring Break Anthem.” And then it becomes a really interesting political statement. And then, well, and then it ends.

Andy Samberg and the rest of the Lonely Island boys will be putting out one new video per week leading up to the June 11th release of “The Wack Album.” So there will be plenty of this kind of thing to come, hopefully with more great guest stars such as Matthew McCoughna… Matthew McConough… Matthew McConnhaugh… fuck.