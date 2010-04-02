Watch: The Muppets sing ‘Stand By Me’

Just in time for Easter, there’s a little rabbit-oriented violence, fresh from The Muppets.

Check out the video below where are a carniverous monster woos some susceptible bunnies to their doom by singing Ben E. King’s classic “Stand By Me.” But the power of song doesn’t necessarily make this meal perfectly pleasant.

And Statler and Waldorf have at least a couple things to say about it.

This new clip comes about three months since The Muppets reared their moppy heads anew: back around the holidays, if you’ll remember, “Bohemian Rhapsody” got a revamp by the whole Henson-created crew. It ended in the same way, too, with some well-loved characters happening upon the clip on the “computer.” Very meta, guys.

These may be sprouting up increasingly due to the fact that a new Muppets movie is in the works. For real. The real reality is that Jason Segel, if you’ll remember, has been cast as the human lead in the next, untitled adventure. Maybe he’ll have something for us on the YouTubes soon, too?

