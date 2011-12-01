Watch the new trailer for ‘Dallas’ – if you can handle it

Okay, “Dallas” was never exactly “Masterpiece Theater.” It was a big, soap drama set in Texas that ran for 13 seasons and was such a massive hit that the question of who shot J.R. inspired one fan to offer star Larry Hagman 1 million British pounds to reveal the answer (he didn’t know). While primetime soaps haven’t hit the same highs since, it’s no shock that TNT is trying to update the formula. The trailer promises oil, infighting and the usual soapy goodness, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Alas, too much of the trailer is taken up with roundtable discussion by the stars (do we really need to hear Linda Gray chirp about the importance of the original series?) instead of showing us juicy drama. But for that, we’ll just have to tune in… next summer.