Watch the opening titles for the new Starz series ‘Outlander’

The upcoming Starz “Outlander” won't premiere for a few more weeks, but you can see how it all begins here.

Starz has released the show's opening credits, featuring new footage. The time travel-romance finds 20th century nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) sent back to 18th century Scotland, where she discovers romance and adventure with swashbuckling highlander James Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Executive produced by Ronald D. Moore (“Battlestar Galactica”), the series is based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon.

The new opening features an arrangement of the Scottish folk ditty “Skye Boat Song” by the show's composer (and fellow “Battlestar” vet) Bear McCreary featuring the vocals of his singer wife Raya Yarbrough.

Watch the opening credits here:

The show's first episode premiered at Comic-Con.

“Outlander” premieres August 9 at 9 p.m. on Starz.