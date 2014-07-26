Watch the opening titles for the new Starz series ‘Outlander’

#SDCC
07.26.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

The upcoming Starz “Outlander” won't premiere for a few more weeks, but you can see how it all begins here. 

Starz has released the show's opening credits, featuring new footage. The time travel-romance finds 20th century nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) sent back to 18th century Scotland, where she discovers romance and adventure with swashbuckling highlander James Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Executive produced by Ronald D. Moore (“Battlestar Galactica”), the series is based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon. 

The new opening features an arrangement of the Scottish folk ditty “Skye Boat Song” by the show's composer (and fellow “Battlestar” vet) Bear McCreary featuring the vocals of his singer wife Raya Yarbrough.

Watch the opening credits here:

The show's first episode premiered at Comic-Con.

“Outlander” premieres August 9 at 9 p.m. on Starz.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SDCC
TAGSCaitriona BalfeComicCon 2014diana gabaldonGRAHAM MCTAVISHLotte VerbeekOUTLANDERRonald D. MooreSam HeughanSDCCStarzTobias Menzies

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP