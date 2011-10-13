Watch: The premiere episode of ‘Boss’ starring Kelsey Grammer

Starz is giving audiences a sneak preview of their new political drama “Boss”, which centers on Chicago mayor Tom Kane (Kelsey Grammer) as he attempts to hide a newly-diagnosed neurological disorder from those around him in order to keep his job. The show co-stars Connie Nielsen as Kane’s wife Meredith, Kathleen Robertson as his personal aide, Hannah Ware as his daughter Emma and Jeff Hephner as a politically-ambitious Illinois State Treasurer.

The series was ordered straight to series by the network following a heated bidding war with several other players late last year. It was created and written by Farhad Safinia (“Apocalypto”), with Grammer serving as an executive-producer. Oscar-nominated director Gus Van Sant helmed the pilot episode and is also an exec-producer on the series.

In addition to watching the show, you can also check “Scandalous Dirt”, an interactive website tied in with the series that tracks the latest political scandals trending on Twitter: http://scandalousdirt.com. The site “blurs the line between fact and faction by interweaving the story lines and latest updates on the show with ‘live’ tweets that will accompany the episodes.”

“Boss” officially premieres Friday, October 21st at 10 PM on Starz. As reported earlier, the network has already picked up the series for a second season. In other words, if you like what you see you’re going to get a lot more of it!



Check out the full episode below and let us know what you think!