Watch: ‘The Shining’ reimagined as an 8-bit video game is just wow

#The Shining
10.18.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Always yearned for a video game adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” but never thought you’d see the day? Well get happy, because the folks over at Cinefix have rendered Jack, Wendy, Danny and even scary naked bathtub lady in glorious 8-bit just in time for Halloween.

