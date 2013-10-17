Watch: ‘The Shining’ reimagined as an 8-bit video game is just wow

Always yearned for a video game adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” but never thought you’d see the day? Well get happy, because the folks over at Cinefix have rendered Jack, Wendy, Danny and even scary naked bathtub lady in glorious 8-bit just in time for Halloween.
i seen this cool looking shining game [www.youtube.com]