Watch: The Shins drop ‘Simple Song’ video, confirmed for ‘Saturday Night Live’

What parent wouldn’t want their parting sentiment to their children to be “You’ll be sorry when I’m dead?”

James Mercer has that kind of vision for his once and future kin in “Simple Song,” which sends his “children” — played partly by his Shins bandmates — on an adventure through their old house and memories for a little closure on Mercer’s last will and testament. Entertainingly macabre.

The Shins are releasing their next album “Port of Morrow” on March 20, and in promoting it, they’ve been invited back to “Saturday Night Live” for a second time. They’ll be joined by Jonah Hill — for his second time on the show, too — on March 10.

As previously reported, Jack White and Lindsey Lohan will be on “SNL” on March 3.