Watch: The Shins get animated in new video for ‘The Rifle’s Spiral’

04.18.12 6 years ago

The new video for “The Rifle’s Spiral,” the latest single from The Shins’ recent album “Port of Marrow,” premiered in 3D on the Nintendo 3DS and now be seen in regular ol’ 2D.

The stop-motion clip was directed by veteran animator Jamie Caliri, who was responsible for memorable ’90s clips for Morphine and Marcy Playground, and also created the opening credits for “The United States of Tara.”

In a desolate land, a lone lady magician performs some nifty tricks (sorry — illusions) with a cooperative rabbit in front of an empty house. Meanwhile, three men in black track her down only to realize things aren’t what they seem — especially when it comes to bunnies. What does it all mean? Who cares, when it’s this cool-looking?

Watch it here:

The Shins: The Rifle”s Spiral on Nowness.com.

The Shins are touring the U.S. this summer, including a number of festival dates. They’ll play Coachella again this weekend, Washington state’s Sasquatch fest in May, Bonnaroo in June, and the sold out Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago this August. They’ll also play two German fests in June, Japan’s FujiRock fest in July and a smattering of European festivals in August.

