Watch: ‘The Simpsons’ parody Ke$ha’s ‘Tik Tok’ in opening sequence

05.03.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

Ke$ha’s “Tik Tok” got a primetime renewal — in “Simpsons” form.

All your favorite yellow-skinned favorites from the FOX TV show helped lip-sync the famed tune on last night’s episode, posted in its entirety below. The opening sequence frames Lisa throwing on some frames, Groundskeeper Willie scrubbing his teeth with Jack, Nelson giving the bus ride some context and Ralph Wiggum (perhaps Ke$ha’s intellectual equal) playing in a box of clothes.

While it’s a cute, minute-long cut, do keep in mind that the show’s creators had to pay for its use. In other words, Ke$ha made money off of this, or at least her label did. Considering “Tik Tok” has had its 15 minutes, we cannot necessarily condone this usage, even in parody, even in a beloved animated show.

But, hey, we can’t NOT post this guy, right? Duff Man… says a lot of things.

Stay tuned this afternoon for Ke$ha to make another appearance, in the form of her guest spot on 3OH!3’s new single.

