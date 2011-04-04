Watch: The ThunderCats return in new Cartoon Network trailer

WonderCon was the site of the world premiere of a brand new trailer for Cartoon Network’s “ThunderCats” remake from Warner Bros. Animation on Sunday (April 3).

The trailer was shown during a panel for the new series which included producers Michael Jelenic (“Batman: The Brave and the Bold”) and Ethan Spaulding (“Avatar: The Last Airbender”), art director Dan Norton and Larry Kenney. Kenney plays the voice of Claudus on the new show, but is fondly remembered as the voice of Lion-O in the 1980s version. The group discussed the creative direction in which the show will head, and also answered some questions from the crowd.



Similar plot-wise to its predecessor, the new “ThunderCats” centers around young Lion-O, as he and his compatriots battle against evil on a far away planet.

In 2007, Warner Bros. and Spring Creek Productions announced they were making a CGI feature film based on the property. That project never came to be, but may have evolved into the TV series.

“ThunderCats” is executive produced by Sam Register (“Teen Titans,” “Ben 10”).

