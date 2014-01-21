Watch the trailer for Bob Dylan’s 30th anniversary concert reissue

It takes one hell of a special occasion to bring together George Harrison, Johnny Cash, Lou Reed, Neil Young, Tom Petty, the Band, Pearl Jam, Eric Clapton, Stevie Wonder and Willie Nelson for one concert. In October 1992, those musicians and more celebrated Bob Dylan’s 30 years as a recording artist with a show at Madison Square Garden.

The footage is now being reissused on CD and DVD/Blu-ray in a deluxe edition out March 4. Watch the video trailer and check out the tracklist below.

Dubbed “Bobfest” by Young, the concert features an all-star cast performing Dylan”s best-loved songs and culminating in a solo set by the man himself. The DVD/Blu-ray will feature a new 40-minute documentary with previously unseen rehearsal footage and new interviews.

The show is remarkable for many reasons. Harrison’s cover of “Absolutely Sweet Marie” was his final public performance before his death and Sinead O’Connor was famously booed off-stage following her “Saturday Night Live” appearance where she tore up a photo of the Pope. The reissue includes a recording of O’Connor rehearsing Dylan’s gospel song “I Believe in You.”

Here”s the track listing for “Bob Dylan – The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration – Deluxe Edition”:

“Like A Rolling Stone” – John Mellencamp

“Blowin’ In The Wind” – Stevie Wonder

“Foot of Pride” – Lou Reed

“Masters of War” – Eddie Vedder/Mike McCready

“The Times They Are A-Changin'” – Tracy Chapman

“It Ain’t Me Babe” – June Carter Cash/Johnny Cash

“What Was It You Wanted” – Willie Nelson

“I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight” – Kris Kristofferson

“Highway 61 Revisited” – Johnny Winter

“Seven Days – Ron Wood

“Just Like a Woman” – Richie Havens

“When the Ship Comes In” – The Clancy Brothers and Robbie O’Connell with special guest Tommy Makem

“War” – Sinead O’Connor

“Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues” – Neil Young

“All Along the Watchtower” – Neil Young

“I Shall be Released” – Chrissie Hynde

“Love Minus Zero, No Limit” – Eric Clapton (Track Only Available on DVD/Blu-ray Format)

“Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” – Eric Clapton

“Emotionally Yours” – The O’Jays

“When I Paint My Masterpiece” – The Band

“You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere” – Mary Chapin Carpenter/Rosanne Cash/Shawn Colvin

“Absolutely Sweet Marie – George Harrison”

“License to Kill” – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

“Mr Tambourine Man” – Roger McGuinn

“It’s Alright, Ma” – Bob Dylan

“My Back Pages” – Bob Dylan/Roger McGuinn/Tom Petty/Neil Young/Eric Clapton/George Harrison

“Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” – Everyone

“Girl of The North Country” – Bob Dylan

DVD Bonus Tracks:

“Leopard-Skin Pill-box Hat” – John Mellencamp

“Boots of Spanish Leather” – Nancy Griffith with Carolyn Hester

“Gotta Serve Somebody” – Booker T. & the M.G.’s

CD Bonus Tracks:

“I Believe in You” – Sinéad O’Connor (from soundcheck, previously unreleased)

“Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” – Eric Clapton (from soundcheck, previously unreleased)