Watch the trailer for Elliott Smith doc, ‘Heaven Adores You’

When Elliott Smith”s song, “Miss Misery,” from “Good Will Hunting,” received a Best Original Song Oscar nomination in 1998, the acclaim catapulted the Portland, Ore., musician into the mainstream.

The world learned about a shy singer-songwriter with the unique, sweet delivery and beautiful song sense. And then, in 2003, he was gone from self-inflicted stab wounds.

The story of Smith”s musical life is told in “Heaven Adores You,” a documentary, which debuts at the San Francisco International Film Festival next week.

A trailer for the Kickstarter-funded film, directed by Nikolas Rossi, debuted today and it”s appropriately ethereal and somewhat indecipherable.

The clip opens with Smith”s voice talking about how he doesn”t want people to try to pigeonhole him: “I like music, you know. That”s the thing. It”s very uncomplicated.”

“Heaven Adores You” marks the first time Smith”s estate has allowed his music to be allowed in such a project, and the doc includes interviews with his sister, several of his bandmates, and collaborators, sun as Jon Brion and Slim Moon, according to Pitchfork.