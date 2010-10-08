Watch the trailer for the Feist documentary; screenings announced

Think what you will of her brand of pop/rock music, but you have to admit: Leslie Feist is a respectable, hard-working musician. From her early days with Chilly Gonzales and Peaches and then Broken Social Scene, to her bountiful arrangements and arresting voice on “The Reminder” and “Let It Die,” she’s a woman of variety.

I haven’t seen it yet, but documentary “Look at What the Light Did Now” promises to show just that — Feist’s diversions and diversity in making a live show around “The Reminder,” my personal No. 1 favorite record from 2007.

The film centers on bringing that studio album’s artistic vision to stage, with the help of visual artist and puppeteer Clea Minaker, who transformed what could have been a straight-forward gigs into an active organisms that morph each night. Supporting characters like Gonzales, Mocky, music director Patrick Daughters, photographer Mary Rozzi, artist Simone Rubi and former BSS bandmates Brendan Canning and Kevin Drew take turns speaking on the famously spotlight-shy but energetic Feist.

Directed by Anthony Seck, “Look at What the Light Did Now” premiered at the Pop Montreal festival late last month. Just this week, screenings of the indie film were announced, dates and places below.

There’s no official word yet what the status is on a new LP from the Canadian singer-songwriter, though she’s helped out on recordings from pals Beck and Jamie Lidell in the last year. She also apparently helped compose music for a film called “She, a Chinese.” But something makes me think she’s not just taking it easy.

What do you think of the trailer? Will you go see it?

Here are the “Look At What The Light Did Now” screenings, with more TBA:



Oct 7th – 7:00 pm

Minneapolis, MN

Sound Unseen Festival

The Trylon Theatre



Oct 9th – 8:00 pm

Grand Rapids, MI

ArtPrize

Ladies Literary Club



Oct 15th – 8:00 pm

Los Angeles, CA

The Masonic Lodge

Hollywood Forever Cemetery



Oct 22nd – 9:30

Ithaca, NY

Cornell Cinema



Oct 29th – 7:00 pm

Seattle, WA

Henry Art Gallery