Watch: The U.S. Olympic swim team’s adorable ‘Call Me Maybe’ video

The London Olympics officially kick off today and the U.S. Swim Team has delivered the perfect video to get us in the mood. Even if you”ve seen every viral video for Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” already, it”s your duty as an American to watch this one from the U.S. team.

We know they”re all great swimmers, but they are surprisingly good sports as well, especially the females who, as a group, tend to get way more into the antics than their male counterparts. Check out the plane sequence to see what we mean. Plus, this one has a surprising number of location shoots. Some time went into making this clip, but before you think this was time they should have been spent practicing, it”s clear that many of the scenes take place on planes and buses while they”re in transit or at autograph sessions.

Both Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte both appear briefly.

We love this, but what we really want is a video from the synchronized swimming team.

If you want to see the swimmers in their more natural habitat, the swimming qualifying races start this Saturday.