Watch: ‘The Walking Dead’ cast on the upcoming fourth season

(CBR) Precious little has been revealed about the upcoming season of “The Walking Dead,” but with the show’s October 12 debut date fast approaching, TV Line has posted a new video featurette with a wealth of new clips and details for the critically acclaimed series’ fourth season. The video includes brief interviews with both cast and crew of the drama, including incoming show runner Scott M. Gimple.

“About six or seven months have passed, and during that time, the prison’s become a more stable place,” Gimple said. “We’re going to see them try to get over what they’ve lost and try to survive beyond that.”

While the prison might be stable, it’s unlikely it’ll stay that way, given the clips in the featurette and comments from series creator Robert Kirkman.

“We really wanted to come into season four and put these characters through their paces,” said Kirkman. “We wanted every character to be pushed to their breaking point.”

Check out the video from AMC below.