Watch: The White Stripes live video for ‘Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground’

Even though we don’t know if we”ll get new music from the pair, March is a big month for White Stripes fans. That”s when a box set will come out that covers all things White Stripes. Plus, a documentary capturing the band”s 2007 Canadian tour, “The White Stripes: Under Great White Northern Lights,” also premieres at SXSW. The tour culminated in the band”s 10th anniversary show in Nova Scotia.

The documentary is included in the limited edition box set as well as a double vinyl LP featuring 16 live songs from the 2007 Canadian tour, a hardcover photography book, a CD that covers the same songs as the vinyl, a 7-inch colored vinyl single, a silkscreened print and a lock of Jack White and Meg White”s hair (we”re kidding about the last part-who do you think they are, Lady GaGa?) This is all yours for $229.

If you can”t wait until March 16 or don”t have that kind of moolah, enjoy this little sneak peak from the documentary, courtesy of our friends at Spinner. It”s the duo performing “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground” at the Nova Scotia show.

