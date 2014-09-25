Watch this gorgeous lyric video for a Marcus Mumford-sung Bob Dylan song

09.25.14 4 years ago

If you've ever noticed, Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons sings an awful lot about hearts and hands and the like.

But this new heart-hand-touch-you song? Not even entirely his. It's Bob Dylan's, from off of “Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes,” new tunes based off of newly uncovered Dylan lyrics.

This little tune stays little, for a soothing effect, never curling into a payoff but loping around the fantastic wanderer that is the lyric video.

The whole handwritten thing is also a scheme of the Jim James-led song “Nothing to It” and Elvis Costello-sung “Married to My Hack,” all three below.

“Lost on the River” is out on Nov. 11, and gathers the collective talents of Mumford, James, Costello, producer T Bone Burnett, Dawes, Rhiannon Giddens and more.

“Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued” is a Showtime documentary focused on the album's creation and is directed by Sam Jones (I Am Trying to Break Your Heart”). It debuts Nov. 21.

And, finally, Dylan's complete collection of “The Basement Tapes” — which started off in 1967 — will be out Nov. 4.

Around The Web

TAGSbob dylanelvis costelloJIM JAMESlost on the river the new basement tapesmarcus mumfordMUMFORD AND SONSmy morning jacket

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP