Watch this gorgeous lyric video for a Marcus Mumford-sung Bob Dylan song

If you've ever noticed, Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons sings an awful lot about hearts and hands and the like.

But this new heart-hand-touch-you song? Not even entirely his. It's Bob Dylan's, from off of “Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes,” new tunes based off of newly uncovered Dylan lyrics.

This little tune stays little, for a soothing effect, never curling into a payoff but loping around the fantastic wanderer that is the lyric video.

The whole handwritten thing is also a scheme of the Jim James-led song “Nothing to It” and Elvis Costello-sung “Married to My Hack,” all three below.

“Lost on the River” is out on Nov. 11, and gathers the collective talents of Mumford, James, Costello, producer T Bone Burnett, Dawes, Rhiannon Giddens and more.

“Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued” is a Showtime documentary focused on the album's creation and is directed by Sam Jones (“I Am Trying to Break Your Heart”). It debuts Nov. 21.

And, finally, Dylan's complete collection of “The Basement Tapes” — which started off in 1967 — will be out Nov. 4.