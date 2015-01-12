Watch this previously unreleased video of Nas with Beastie Boys: ‘Too Many Rappers’

Why are your brains on the floor? Because your head exploded. Your head exploded because here is a music video with Nas and all the Beastie Boys together.

“Too Many Rappers” came off of “The Hot Sauce Committee, Part 2,” from 2011. Had video editor Neal Usatin not posted it to his personal website, we would have not know the Roman Coppola-directed video even existed.

The video is among one of the last times Adam “MCA” Yauch appeared onscreen before he died in 2012. The surviving Beasties members Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Adrock” Horovitz have been pretty quiet since then.

