Watch this previously unreleased video of Nas with Beastie Boys: ‘Too Many Rappers’

#Beastie Boys
01.12.15 4 years ago

Why are your brains on the floor? Because your head exploded. Your head exploded because here is a music video with Nas and all the Beastie Boys together.

“Too Many Rappers” came off of “The Hot Sauce Committee, Part 2,” from 2011. Had video editor Neal Usatin not posted it to his personal website, we would have not know the Roman Coppola-directed video even existed.

The video is among one of the last times Adam “MCA” Yauch appeared onscreen before he died in 2012. The surviving Beasties members Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Adrock” Horovitz have been pretty quiet since then.

[Pitchfork]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beastie Boys
TAGSadam yauchBEASTIE BOYSNasROMAN COPPOLAtoo many rappers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP