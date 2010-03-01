Watch: Thom Yorke performs new solo tunes live

#Radiohead
03.01.10 8 years ago

Looks like there may be at least three new songs for Thom Yorke and his Atoms for Peace to be taking on the road with them in April.

The Radiohead frontman performed a solo gig in London last week at the Cambridge Corn Exchange to help raise money for the Green Party and politician Tony Juniper.

“Now normally i wouldn’t get involved in politics like this… but lets face it.. it aint labour or the tories is it?!? so.. and anyway he bought me a pint and twisted my arm. it’s a slippery slope i know,” Yorke posted on the band’s Dead Air Space blog.

“The Daily Mail” is piano-led, but with Yorke leaving in his voice’s rougher edges. Pretty, and uncomfortable. “Mouse Dog Bird” features a loop pedal and a darn catchy chorus melody, while “Give Up the Ghost” veers fully into falsetto territory, gentle and weepy (and more looping).

Atoms for Peace, Yorke’s newly monikered solo band, previously announced a handful of gigs leading up to their April 18 appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The group includes Flea, Mauro Refosco, Joey Waronker and Nigel Godrich.

TOPICS#Radiohead
