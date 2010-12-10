Watch: ‘Thor’ finally unleashes his power in a new trailer

Marvel Studios’ first attempt to launch a new superhero since “Iron Man” is officially underway. The studio, along with distributor Paramount Pictures, released the first trailer for “Thor” in all its glory for fans to dissect and ponder.
Starring newcomer Chris Hemsworth as the legendary Norse god of Thunder, Anthony Hopkins as his father and King of the mythical Asgard Odin, Natalie Portman as Earthbound love interest Jane Foster and Tom Hiddleston as the devious Loki, Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of the long running Marvel comic book has taken some liberties with the character. First off, Asgard is a place of “magic and science” as Thor tells Foster in the trailer, not the home of real gods. Second, Asgard is not in another dimension it’s actually another planet and the Asgardians are…aliens. Nevertheless, Thor fans will find everything appears the same from their hero’s strapping red cape to his powerful weapon, the hammer Mjolnir.
The footage is a bit more polished than what the studio debuted at Comic-Con last July. For more on the movie, check out Drew McWeeny’s set visit report.
You can watch the trailer embed in this post below. “Thor” opens nationwide and in 3-D on May 6.
Do you think Marvel Studios has a legitimate new franchise on its hands? Share your thoughts below.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
this is new? i seen this maybe 7 months ago
Great spelling and English. You that girl from SNL, the one who has to 1 up everyone to feel special? (lol)
MEB –
Surprisingly enough not everybody on the entire planet has English as a first language …
And if you want to get picky about it saying “You That girl from SNL” hardly qualifies as great grammar. Good job of shooting yourself in the foot there.
@Blue_Flames – if you’re going to rag on someone for grammar, try using correct punctuation yourself. A nice comma during “…if you want to get picky about it saying “You That girl…” would be dandy. It SHOULD read “And if you want to get picky about it, saying “You That girl…”
Oh, and it’s bad form to start a sentence with “And.” Blue_Flames = Grammar Nazi FAIL.
Lol!
I bow to your superior grammar nazi-ness ;) :bow:
Looks uninspired and the hammer looks fake to the point where its unintentionally funny everytime it appears. I say it wont be much better than “Ghost Rider” or “Hulk.”
Hopefully Hemsworth is a bit more compelling than what’s evident in the trailer. His “You’re an old man…!” line reading is pretty bad, too. Brannagh knows a thing or two about acting, so I was giving this casting the benefit of the doubt, but between he and Portman, this looks like a real charisma-vacuum.
“…between Hemsworth and Portman…” that is.
I had such low expectations that I was actually impressed with this trailer
How do you know that the Asgardians are aliens from another planet? That wasn’t evident in the trailer.
Anyway, I’m not very impressed with what I’ve seen. Between this and Green Lantern it’s not looking like a good summer for comic book heroes.