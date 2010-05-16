Watch: Three clips from NBC’s ‘Undercovers’

For more than a few viewers, the combination of J.J. Abrams plus romantic espionage will conjure up memories of “Alias” (the early years, mostly) and will make “Undercovers” one of the fall’s most intriguing new shows.

Boris Kodjoe and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star as a married couple who used to be hotshot CIA spies, but now run a catering company. When an old colleague goes missing, The Agency pulls them back in to help find her. Naturally, they discover they’ve missed the rush.

Abrams co-wrote the pilot with Josh Reims and also directed.

NBC has scheduled “Undercovers,” the network’s first new show to get an official pickup this spring, for Wednesday at 8 p.m.

