Watch: Three clips from NBC’s ‘Undercovers’

#Video
05.17.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

For more than a few viewers, the combination of J.J. Abrams plus romantic espionage will conjure up memories of “Alias” (the early years, mostly) and will make “Undercovers” one of the fall’s most intriguing new shows.

Boris Kodjoe and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star as a married couple who used to be hotshot CIA spies, but now run a catering company. When an old colleague goes missing, The Agency pulls them back in to help find her. Naturally, they discover they’ve missed the rush.

Abrams co-wrote the pilot with Josh Reims and also directed.

NBC has scheduled “Undercovers,” the network’s first new show to get an official pickup this spring, for Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Check out the first clips:

“Are You In or You Out?”


“That’s Not Wrapping Up”


“We’ll Get You Out of Here”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSBoris KodjoeCLIPSGugu MbathaRawJJ ABRAMSNBCUndercoversvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 15 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP