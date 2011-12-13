Watch: Tina Fey has a secret in ’30 Rock’ season 6 preview

Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) is acting stranger than usual, and the rest of the “30 Rock” gang want to know what’s going on. So goes the premise of this brief teaser for the NBC comedy’s upcoming sixth season, featuring the return of stars Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski, Tracy Morgan and Jack McBrayer.

Could Lemon’s secret have to do with being a cheerleader? Will NBC icon Kelsey Grammer (as himself) show up as Jenna and Kenneth’s scheming superpal frequently this season? Or is “Boss” keeping him too busy?

Last year’s season featured guest spots from such notables as Matt Damon, Elizabeth Banks, Paul Giamatti, Queen Latifah, Buck Henry and others, and fans will likely have some new surprises this season as well.

The Season 6 premiere will air Thursday, January 12 at 8/7c on NBC, a half-hour earlier than previous years.



Does this clip make you excited for the show’s return? Or do you need to know more before tuning in again?