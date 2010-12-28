Watch: TNT teases Steven Spielberg’s ‘Falling Skies’

TNT has unveiled the first glimpse of Steven Spielberg’s summer aliens series “Falling Skies.”

In this extended teaser — you might have seen it as pre-show entertainment at AMC movie theaters as early as last week — we get the basic premise for the Robert Rodat-created series: ETs arrive on Earth. ETs aren’t nice. Humanity falls. Humanity tries to rise again, with the help of a scruffy-yet-erudite Noah Wyle.

Wyle’s character is a history professor who, in true Spielberg tradition, has to lead the uprising and protect his two sons, while also seeking out his third son, captured by the aliens. The teaser sports similarities to “V,” “The Walking Dead” and “War of the Worlds,” plus Rodat’s “The Patriot.”

The project co-stars Will Patton, Moon Bloodgood and, in this teaser, Dale Dye.

“Falling Skies” will premiere on TNT in June.

Check out the teaser: