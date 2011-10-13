Watch: Tom Hardy and Chris Pine go to ‘War’ over Reese Witherspoon

Ever dream of two people fighting over you? Two really hot people? Who work as CIA operatives?

Ok, so maybe it’s a “no” on that last part (sounds complicated). But Reese Witherspoon nevertheless finds herself in that predicament today in the just-released trailer for “This Means War”, which has Tom Hardy and Chris Pine starring as two CIA operatives who both fall in love with the same woman, played by Witherspoon. The friends then use their high-level spy training as a means to stop one another from winning her heart.

I’ll admit that the high-concept action-comedy sounds a little silly on paper, but the trailer actually isn’t half-bad, and Hardy and Pine are both appealing performers. As for Witherspoon, hopping on board a project with these two rising stars could prove to be a smart move; the actress’ career has been in a bit of a slump since her 2006 Oscar win for “Walk the Line”.

Another person who could really use a hit right about now is McG; “War” is his first directorial effort since the somewhat disappointing box-office performance of the 2009 sequel “Terminator Salvation”. And “We Are Marshall”…and, err, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”.

Oh, did I forget to mention Chelsea Handler co-stars in the “thankless best friend” role? Yes, it appears the comedian/talk show host is really branching out here by playing…um, a brittle, dirty-mouthed horn dog.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think! And moreover, which one would you pick – Chris or Tom? I vote Tom.



“This Means War” hits theaters on February 17th, 2012