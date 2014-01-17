Watch: Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton are the ‘Only Lovers Left Alive’

(CBR) If you think you”ve had some complicated, seemingly eternal relationships, you”ve got nothing on the characters in “Only Lovers Left Alive”.

This love story finds vampires Adam (Tom Hiddleston) and Eve (Tilda Swinton) reuniting after being apart for quite a while. Things are going well for the unconventional couple when Eve”s sister Ava (Mia Wasikowska) shows up to cause trouble. Anton Yelchin “(Star Trek”), Jeffrey Wright (“Boardwalk Empire”) and John Hurt (“Doctor Who”) also star.

The Jim Jarmusch (“Coffee and Cigarettes”, “Broken Flowers”) film premiered last year at Cannes, where it was picked up by Sony Pictures Classics. After being shown at Sundance, the movie will eventually make its way into U.S. theaters on April 11.

TAGSJIM JARMUSCHOnly Lovers Left AliveSony Pictures ClassicsTILDA SWINTONTOM HIDDLESTON

