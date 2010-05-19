Watch: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ new video ‘Something Good Coming’

05.20.10 8 years ago

Sometimes an artist just wants to let a song stand on its own merits. That”s obviously the case with the video for “Something Good Coming,” the first single from  Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers” forthcoming  album, “Mojo.”

Petty and his bandmates perform the song in a small studio, perhaps Petty”s home studio in Malibu, in a very low key clip that is focused solely on the tune. The clip premiered today on Spinner.

You want eye candy? It”s right there, baby, in the form of those racks of guitars that the camera lovingly pans to every now and then. Good God, I don”t even play guitar and I was salivating.

The melody reminds of us a very slowed down “Learning to Fly.”  It”s a redemptive tale of how we suffer, but hopefully there”s something good coming. Petty knows it will and we believe him. Just look at that grin at the end and you know it’s true.

“Mojo” comes out June 15.
 

Around The Web

TAGSmojosomething good comingTOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP