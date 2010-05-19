Watch: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ new video ‘Something Good Coming’

Sometimes an artist just wants to let a song stand on its own merits. That”s obviously the case with the video for “Something Good Coming,” the first single from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers” forthcoming album, “Mojo.”

Petty and his bandmates perform the song in a small studio, perhaps Petty”s home studio in Malibu, in a very low key clip that is focused solely on the tune. The clip premiered today on Spinner.

You want eye candy? It”s right there, baby, in the form of those racks of guitars that the camera lovingly pans to every now and then. Good God, I don”t even play guitar and I was salivating.

The melody reminds of us a very slowed down “Learning to Fly.” It”s a redemptive tale of how we suffer, but hopefully there”s something good coming. Petty knows it will and we believe him. Just look at that grin at the end and you know it’s true.

“Mojo” comes out June 15.

