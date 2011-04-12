Watch: Tom Waits joined by Neil Young on RnR Hall of Fame performance

Anti- Records has posted video of Tom Waits’ appearances at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, as he took up his honor and as he shared the stage with Neil Young.

The latter introduced Waits and the video segue to his acceptance speech and cuts of a slow-rollin’ performance of “Make It Rain” and “Rain Dogs.” Then there was “Get Behind the Mule” which, I’ll say, isn’t the most optimal video experience ever.

During his speech, Waits spoke of a memory seeing a Lightnin’ Hopkins and knowing instantly wanted to become an entertainer.

“Songs are really just very interesting things to be doing with the air… We all love music, but we really want music to love us,” he said before his roll-call of thank-yous. “They say I have no hits and that I’m difficult to work with. And they say it like it’s a bad thing.”

And, yes, the travel guitar came out.

The 2011 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction took place on March 14 this year.

