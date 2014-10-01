Watch Tons of Movie Characters Yelling ‘Let Her Go!’

10.01.14 4 years ago

Bad movie cliches aren't in just bad movies. In the new HuffPost movie mashup video “Let Her Go: The Movie Cliche Supercut,” we learn that almost every action movie of the past 40 years has forced some male hero to yell the words, “Let her go!” to a nefarious foe. 

This video starts off amusing, gets hilarious, and then becomes infuriating when you realize how often the cliche is invoked. Thankfully, however, the clip doesn't conclude with an expected “Let It Go” cover. That's your prize.

