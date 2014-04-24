Watch Tons of News Anchors Mispronounce ‘Lupita Nyong’o’

04.24.14

Lupita Nyong'o won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her feature debut in “12 Years a Slave” and earned the title of Most Beautiful Woman in “People” just this week. But her amazing success still hasn't prompted these news anchors to learn the correct pronunciation of her name. “Jimmy Kimmel Live” made a compilation of news anchors butchering her name, and it is somehow glorious and more than a little unfortunate.

